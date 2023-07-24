The team at outdoor clothing retailer Millets analysed several factors to determine the best beaches in the UK.

These categories included Google reviews, water quality ratings, ocean temperatures, beach facilities, accessibility and parking costs.

Once all the data had been recorded, the team compiled a list of the ten UK coastal locations with the warmest waters.

Clacton took the top spot while Southend’s Jubilee Beach secured eighth place.

Also in the top ten were Folkestone Beach, Bognor Regis Beach, Whitmore Bay and Margate Beach.

Meanwhile, Worthing Beach, Hastings Beach, Eastbourne Beach and Littlehampton’s West Beach completed the line-up.

Overall, Clacton scored a maximum three marks for its water quality.

It was one of just two beaches in the top ten to achieve this.

The beach’s warmest water temperature was recorded at 18.2C.

Clacton narrowly edged out runner-up Folkestone Beach, which had two marks for water quality and a warmest water temperature of 18C.

Clacton also fared well in the study for the best UK coastal location.

Placing fourth, Clacton Beach earned a review score of 4.5 out of 5.

Overall, Clacton Beach finished behind Tynemouth, Weymouth and Poole.