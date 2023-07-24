Carla Parmenter, 46, claims a "great big adder" went after her on Danbury Commons in Essex.

She says the snake bit her twice, leaving her with "golf ball" sized swelling and searing pain.

Carla, a bookkeeper, was then rushed to hospital by her husband, where she stayed for five days.

She has recovered now but wants to encourage the National Trust - on whose land the incident happened - to increase signage.

Adders - a type of common viper - are venomous but not known to be aggressive.

Injuries - Carla's leg pictured severely swollen (Image: SWNS)

Carla, from Heybridge, said: "The pain was like nothing I've ever experienced. I was shocked - it was all within five seconds.

"It got me twice, the pain set in and I was in a state. The size of the bite was like a golf ball and felt like hot rods searing up my leg.

"It's still causing pain. I'm laying in bed and can't walk.

"I thought it was a thistle at first and I looked down - and there was a great big adder.

"I was wearing flip-flops which was stupid of me, admittedly.

"But I didn't realise how much damage they could cause which is why I think people should be aware."

Carla's husband Lee, 45, rushed her to Broomfield Hospital after she was bitten.

Pain - Carla Parmenter pictured in hospital after the 'snake bite' incident (Image: SWNS)

She was given two doses of anti-venom and spent five days in hospital while she recovered.

Carla was eventually discharged to continue her recovery at home - but has been told it may take five weeks to fully heal.

She is now encouraging the National Trust to put up signs warning dog walkers of the potential dangers.

She said: "We were just out with the kids walking the dogs on a Sunday afternoon.

"It's a family country walk through the parks and then suddenly I felt a pain and I saw a snake there that lunged at me twice.

"I think the National Trust should have signs up, especially after hearing that other people in that area have been bitten before."

With panic setting in, Carla says she was worried that she might die.

Walk - Carla claims a great big adder went after her on Danbury Commons (Image: SWNS)

She said: "I know it sounds dramatic - I didn't even think we had snakes, I thought I was a goner.

"Luckily, the hospital was only around 10 minutes away and I was seen pretty quickly when I got to the hospital.

"They had to contact the poison specialist and they said only 50-100 people get poisonous snake bites a year.

"I was given the first lot of anti venom - which they don't often have in stock - administered within 45 minutes.

"You have a reaction to the anti-venom - I had an anaphylactic shock and I kept passing out.

"Eventually I was put into the recovery room and throughout the night it kept swelling up and then at 3am they decided I needed a second dose of anti-venom and I managed to stay conscious through that.

"The next morning it was still swelling up and I had to stay in hospital for five days until Thursday night as my blood pressure was too high to go home.

"Now I'm back home on antibiotics for 14 days and now it's gone black and bruised.

"So I have to use a Zimmer frame as I can't put weight on it."

Carla offered some light-hearted advice for others walking their dogs in woodland during these warmer months.

Bite - Carla was bitten on her ankle which cause bad swelling and searing pain (Image: SWNS)

She said: "Just be very careful and don't wear bloody flip flops!

"Don't be as unlucky as me I suppose. Thankfully it wasn't the dogs or the children that were bitten.

"I just think it needs some sort of signage."

A National Trust spokesperson: "We were very sorry to hear that a visitor has been bitten by an adder and we wish them a speedy recovery.

"An incident like this is rare as adders' usual behaviour is one of flight rather than attack - they hear the vibrations of an approaching human and usually hide before they can be spotted.

"Danbury Common is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and the adder population here is both regionally and nationally significant as they are the fastest declining reptile species in the UK.

"We ask visitors to keep to the main paths to avoid disturbing the wildlife and take care when visiting with dogs, we will review our signage in light of this incident."