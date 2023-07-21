Mistley Norman Primary School has been forced to shut its buildings after the discovery of Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) – a 1960s material that can collapse without warning.

The 68 pupils are currently being bussed to another school three miles away, but with no funding to repair or replace the existing buildings, children face a bus trip to alternative provision at Two Village Primary School in Ramsey.

Emma Wigmore, chief executive, of the Vines School Trust, said “Looking to September 2023, we have arranged for Mistley Norman pupils to be ‘housed’ at another trust school where they will continue to receive good quality education.

“This will continue until there is a further update on the school building.

“We estimate that only five families have chosen to find new school places for the new academic year.

“Mistley Norman Primary School will run alongside Two Village Primary School for as long as required and we will review this termly.

“The parents and carers of Mistley Norman pupils will be supported with uniform costs whilst their children are at Two Village.

“The bus that will transport Mistley Norman pupils to and from Two Village will be paid for by Mistley Norman.”

She added that the trust continues to meet with the Department for Education and Essex County Council weekly to discuss the RAAC issue and potential funding streams.”

With repairs estimated at £1.9million, concerned parents have now launched a campaign to urge local authorities to construct a new building at the school site in Mistley.

A spokesman for the group said: “While discussions around the possibility of repairing the existing building have occurred, the group has stressed that the severe dilapidation renders any repair work financially impractical.

“The more sensible option is the construction of a new building within Mistley itself.

“Many of the students come from nearby council estates and their families, often without personal transportation, would face immense hardship in travelling the daily 20 miles.

“The urgency is heightened by the construction of over 700 new homes in the area, raising questions about the future educational provision for the incoming children.”

Mistley councillor Terry Barrett said the school plays a crucial role in the local community.

"Mistley needs and deserves a school,” he said.

To back the campaign, go to https://findothers.com/campaign/mistleyschool.