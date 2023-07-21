It will be, running from August 1 to 5 as part of the Frinton Summer Theatre festival of the arts.

Once a rip-roaring fifties Ealing comedy starring Alec Guinness and Peter Sellars, The Ladykillers was rewritten for the stage by Graham Linehan - co-writer of Father Ted and Black Books- and along the way has transformed into madcap mayhem reminiscent of the Marx Brothers at their best.

The story follows a group of bungling ne’er do wells who decide to rob a security van at King’s Cross station.

In order to do this with a perfect cover, they decide to disguise themselves as a travelling string quartet in need of rooms to rent at a local boarding house.

The unsuspecting landlady, Mrs Wilberforce, short of cash and long in gossip, happily accommodates them and their cumbersome instruments. But that creates a problem.

Whilst plotting the heist, they inevitably have to demonstrate their musical prowess, achieved not without some considerable ingenuity. As ever, the best laid plans of mice and men start to unravel in a fast-paced masterpiece of chaos and comedy capering.

Don’t miss this chance to experience high octane theatre at its inventive best.

Frinton Summer Theatre’s artistic director, Clive Brill, said: “The Ladykillers promises to be a huge hit as part of the The McGrigor Hall season at Frinton Summer Theatre 2023.

"There is something uniquely special about a laughter-filled classic being performed beside the seaside on a warm summer’s evening, and quite simply The Ladykillers is one of the best.

“If you love your theatre to be fast paced, with rapier edge wit and plenty of visual humour throughout, then The Ladykillers is one not to miss. We can’t wait to share this amazing production with audiences at The McGrigor Hall this summer.”

All evening performances are at 7:30pm, with matinee performances at 2:30pm, and ticket prices range from £20 to £25 for evening shows and from £18 to £23 for matinees, with a 10% discount if you book every show in the The McGrigor Hall season.

o book tickets, visit the Main Box Office at 60 Connaught Avenue or The Little Yellow Hut at The McGrigor Hall.

You can also call 01255 775727 or email boxoffice@frintonsummertheatre.org.

Tickets can also be purchased from www.frintonsummertheatre.org, with all the pricing discounts added automatically.