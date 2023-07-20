Essex Police officers were called to Rosemary Road, in Clacton, during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The force rushed to the scene after receiving reports of a concern for welfare before a man was pronounced dead before a cordon.

Read more:

The man has been pronounced dead at the scene by the emergency services.

His death is currently being treated as unexpected and enquiries remain ongoing.

The toilet facility is usually accessible between 8am and 8pm, however on the night in question it was not closed.

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

Councillor Peter Kotz, Tendring District Council Cabinet Member for assets, gave his condolences to the family of the person concerned and confirmed that public conveniences are ordinarily locked overnight.

He said: "On this occasion, our staff member faced abuse from members of the public when trying to lock up the night before and was therefore unable to secure the building.

"We do not tolerate abuse of our staff, whose safety is paramount, and the decision of the employee not to engage and put themselves at risk is absolutely supported by us.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further while the police and/or coronial process is ongoing."