Mike Carran, the council’s assistant director for economic growth, culture and leisure, spoke during the inquest of Sujal Sahu, who died on July 19 last year.

Mr Carran said: “I would like to once again reiterate on behalf of all of Tendring Council our condolences to the family and friends of Mr Sahu.

“I would also echo the coroner’s commendation and gratitude for all those involved in the search and rescue operation, including our Beach Patrol team, who helped to save other lives on that day.

Tragic - Sujal Sahu drowned at Clacton beach last summer (Image: Family handout)

“This was a tragic accident, and an unfortunate reminder of the inherent dangers of the sea, of which our stretch is no exception.

“It is because of those inherent dangers that we will continue our important work, as part of the Tendring Water Safety Forum, to provide education and safety advice for visitors to the coastline.

“This includes the coroner’s recommendation that Water Safety Forum partners continue to review the provision of our existing signage to see if it can be perfected further.”