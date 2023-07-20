PC Tris Baker died after a lorry driven by Robert Harrison crashed into him on the A1060 in Roxwell, near Chelmsford, in September 2021.

Harrison was travelling at 55mph in the 40mph limit and failed to negotiate a bend, swerving into oncoming traffic and striking Mr Baker’s Ford Fiesta.

The police officer, who was on his way home from picking his 11-year-old stepdaughter up from school, died from his “catastrophic” injuries at the scene.

Wonderful dad - PC Tris Baker died after a lorry driven by Robert Harrison crashed into him

Experts told a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court that even at his excessive speed, Harrison, 38, could have successfully managed the bend if he was more alert.

They said there was “nothing Mr Baker could have done” to avoid the crash.

Harrison, of St Clair Close, Clacton, denied causing death by dangerous driving but was convicted after a six day trial.

He was jailed for seven years at the same court today (Thursday).

Heartbreaking - Mr Baker's partner told Chelmsford Crown Court he was a 'truly wonderful' man

Mr Baker’s stepdaughter, Lily, told the court: “My life was so perfect and then it was ripped away.

“I should have nice memories of dad collecting me from school but instead I have memories of watching Tris die on the school run.”

Peter Clark, prosecuting, said Harrison was lodging in Colchester at the time of the incident and his landlord had approached him with concerns about how tired he was in the weeks prior.

Mr Clark said getting behind the wheel while he was so fatigued was “a disaster waiting to happen”.

Jail time - Harrison was jailed for seven years at Chelmsford Crown Court

Judge Mary Loram KC said: “He was not only too tired to [drive] but it should have been blindingly obvious to him that he was.”

She added: “There is no sentence that can be passed that would ever replace the loss of Tris Baker to those who loved him.”

Anthony Rimmer, mitigating, said Harrison had struggled with his mental health for years “but he struggled on with work, which had been his solace.”

The barrister admitted fatigue had “played a part” in the crash.

Harrison was disqualified from driving for eight-and-a-half years.