A MAN has died after reportedly being found in a public toilet.
Essex Police officers were called to Rosemary Road, in Clacton, during the early hours of Wednesday morning.
The force rushed to the scene after recieving reports of a concern for welfare before a man was pronounced dead before a cordon.
Officers remained at the scene for several hours while investigations were carried out and a police cordon was put in place.
A spokesman from Essex Police said: "We were called to Rosemary Road in Clacton round 4.30am on Wednesday following reports of a concern for welfare.
"Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.
"His death is currently being treated as unexpected and enquiries remain ongoing."
According to member of the public, the man was found by a worker in a public toilet block managed by Tendring Council.
The toilet facility is accessible between 8am and 8pm.
Tendring Council has been contacted for comment.
