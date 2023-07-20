Essex Police officers were called to Rosemary Road, in Clacton, during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The force rushed to the scene after recieving reports of a concern for welfare before a man was pronounced dead before a cordon.

Officers remained at the scene for several hours while investigations were carried out and a police cordon was put in place.

A spokesman from Essex Police said: "We were called to Rosemary Road in Clacton round 4.30am on Wednesday following reports of a concern for welfare.

"Sadly, a man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His death is currently being treated as unexpected and enquiries remain ongoing."

Read more:

According to member of the public, the man was found by a worker in a public toilet block managed by Tendring Council.

The toilet facility is accessible between 8am and 8pm.

Tendring Council has been contacted for comment.