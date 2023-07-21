The family of Sujal Sahu, 21, said he could not swim and would not have entered the water if he knew there was extra danger around the pier.

The computer science student became overpowered by a wave on July 19 last year and was last seen going under the water beneath the structure at about 11am.

Sujal’s family told an inquest at Essex Coroner’s Court on Wednesday they believed there was a lack of signs warning of the dangers of swimming near the pier.

Tragedy - Sujal Sahu was last seen going under the water beneath Clacton Pier (Image: Family handout)

But both Mike Carran, assistant director of economic growth and leisure at Tendring Council, and Chief Inspector Martin Richards argued the sign coverage is adequate.

Mr Carran said the authority regularly reviews safety measures with other concerned parties, including the RNLI, at the Tendring Water Safety Forum.

Senior Coroner for Essex Lincoln Brookes advised the council to ask chiefs at Clacton Pier to consider installing signs on the structure itself at the next forum meeting.

He said council officers should ask “if there could be signage on the sides of the pier pointing out the dangers of coming close to the pier.

Rescue operation - a lifeboat crew searches around Clacton Pier for Sujal Sahu after he went missing at sea (Image: Newsquest)

"In particular, as in this case, that the signs may leave the memory of someone by the time they reach the water.

“But if there are signs on the side, that might be something to prompt caution."

Mr Brookes added: “I am not suggesting in any way that the absence of this signage contributed to this death.”

Addressing Sujal’s family’s concerns about why he was in the water if he could not swim, the coroner said: “Why he entered the water when he was not a good swimmer is not something I can easily answer.

Heartbreaking - Sujal's body was found in Jaywick days after he drowned (Image: Newsquest)

“Only he would have known why.

“It may have been that there was peer group pressure, it may have been that he did not want to feel left out, it may have been that he thought the seawater he was entering was safe.”

Mr Brookes ruled Sajul drowned as a result of an accident.