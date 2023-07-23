Once considered taboo, tattoos have evolved from subculture symbols to mainstream expressions of personal narratives and creativity.

From ancient tribal traditions to contemporary designs, tattoos serve as a visual chronicle of personal experiences, cultural heritage, and artistic visions.

Today, individuals from all walks of life use tattoos as a means of self-expression, conveying emotions, beliefs, and passions through captivating inked narratives etched into their skin.

As this ancient form of body art continues to gain popularity, I decided to delve into the fascinating world of tattooing further and explore a renowned Colchester tattoo shop which has become a sanctuary for ink enthusiasts.

Review of The Fine Art of Tattoo in Colchester

Tattoo artist Alice Nicholls, who runs The Fine Art of Tattoo, in Eld Lane, Colchester, says more people than ever are getting tattoos with real meaning behind them, which has inspired the shop’s Wear Your Story campaign.

Artist - Alice Nicholls (Image: Newsquest)

“Everyone who gets in the tattoo chair starts to open up their journey,” said Alice, who has been tattooing for 15 years and started her own business seven years ago.

Alice’s studio is somewhat of a hidden gem in Colchester city centre, with its entrance nestled away alongside neighbouring business Best Days Vintage.

Promising a high-end experience which differs from the mainstream aesthetic, The Fine Art of Tattoo felt like the perfect choice for my latest tattoo.

And high-end is certainly how I would describe my first impressions as I walked in. Everything felt perfectly refined with the air filled with beautiful aromas and delicate jazz music providing a tranquil and calming soundtrack to ease any nerves which may accompany first-time tattoo clients or even seasoned tattoo fans like me.

First impressions - the waiting area at The Fine Art of Tattoo (Image: Newsquest)

I’d told Alice my vision for my tattoo before my appointment and was greeted bang on time with three beautifully drawn concepts. After some deliberation, I was prepped and ready to go in the tattoo chair.

Alice got to work while we chatted away, and time flew past as our conversation flowed. Before I knew it the latest addition to my skin was done – and I was delighted with the result.

I was given some exemplary aftercare advice, including a look at a delicious-smelling aftercare balm which Alice makes herself, and went on my way, delighted with my fifth tattoo - which was inspired by Beyoncé’s Renaissance album.

Finished product - Gazette reporter Elliot Deady was delighted with his tattoo which was inspired by Beyoncé's Renaissance album (Image: Newsquest)

The master behind the artistry

People from all walks of life have become clients of Alice and her three colleagues, but the 39-year-old said the studio is particularly popular with older women with a story to tell who want to break free from the traditional stereotypes associated with tattoo studios.

Wear your story - Alice encourages her clients to open up about what led them to sit in her chair (Image: Newsquest)

Alice’s passion permeates throughout her business, with the talented tattoo artist showing off the skills she picked up while completing a Master’s degree in fine art.

Having grown up in Frinton, she moved to Southampton to complete an animation degree, but ultimately fell in love with tattooing after landing a job as a tattoo apprentice.

The mum-of-two who “loves to learn” is now preparing to embark on a PhD which will see her explore the design of tattoo studios while working to close the gap between the worlds of fine art and tattooing.

She’s even teaming up with Southend-based artist Andy Downes, who will be expanding into the tattoo studio’s gallery space, this summer.

Together they plan to advance diverse gallery spaces to create communities and bridge artistic collaboration across cities.

Would I recommend The Fine Art of Tattoo?

Whether you seek to etch a personal milestone, honour a loved one, or simply check out some breathtaking art, The Fine Art of Tattoo invites you to embark on an unforgettable artistic journey, where the possibilities are limited only by your imagination.

Having been to several tattoo studios I would happily say this is the coolest one I've visited and would absolutely return for tattoo number six - and I have encouraged my friends to pay Alice a visit, too.