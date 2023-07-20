Crowds flocked to the marquee opposite Stour Sailing Club, in Quay Street, on Friday and Saturday for the 18th Manningtree Beer Festival.

There was a selection of 34 beer barrels, a selection of ciders, Prosecco and wine, as well as German sausages from Reds Tasty Brats.

“The festival was one of two halves weather wise,” said Peter Shakespeare, one of the organisers.

“Friday night was incredibly wet which meant that the marquee was quite cosy and vibrant .

“Saturday was lovely as the sun shone virtually all day.

“We have never seen the beach so packed with families enjoying the riverside facilities, along with what the festival had to offer .

“Over a 1,000 people attended which was great given the forecast.

“Beer and cider was sold out by 9pm on Saturday.”

Entertainment on the Saturday included six local bands.

Peter added: “The event is purely volunteer led and without the cooperation of local residents , the Stour Sailing Club for use of the marquee, as well as the support of local businesses, this event would not happen.

“As usual any surplus income will be distributed amongst charities.

“We have donated approximately £20, 000 over the past three years.

“The festival was one of a number of well attended events organised in Manningtree recently, which is a real indication of how much people value and appreciate living in the area.”