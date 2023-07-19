Essex Police was called to Broomfield Hospital at around 11pm on Monday after the victim, a man, was admitted to hospital with a single stab wound.

He remains in hospital and his condition is described as critical.

A force spokesman said detectives believe the incident is related to an earlier incident which saw a van enter a ditch in Margaretting Road at around 10.35pm on Monday.

Specialist officers and police dogs have been in the area across yesterday and today to continue inquiries.

Officers arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder this afternoon.

A 19-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. They both remain in custody.

Det Insp Guy Turnbull acknowledged that “residents will be concerned following this assault”.

He added: “This investigation has remained a high priority over the past two days and our officers have acted quickly to facilitate these arrests.

“We’re continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed anything in the area of Margaretting Road between 10.30pm and 11pm on Monday, July 17 or have any further information to contact us.”

Reports can be made at essex.police.uk/digital101 or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1475 of July 17.