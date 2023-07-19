Sujal Sahu, from Cambridge, got into trouble with five others while in chest height water near Clacton Pier on July 19 last year.

The group, who were on a staff day out, were overcome by a “large, forceful wave” which pulled them out to sea at about 11am.

The current dragged them westerly underneath the pier where the group desperately fought to keep their heads above the water.

Heartbreaking - Sujal Sahu, 21, was paddling with a friend and her work colleagues before he drowned (Image: Family handout)

Investigation - emergency workers on the beach in Jaywick after Sujal Sahu's body was found (Image: Newsquest)

Essex Coroner’s Court heard today most of the friends, including 21-year-old Sujal, could not swim.

A statement written by Sujal’s friend, who was part of the group, said: “I was in such sheer panic. The waves were continuously crashing into us and taking us into the water.

“I was drowning; I couldn’t breathe and I genuinely felt I would die.”

The friend said she heard Sujal “scream multiple times for help” as he fought for his life.

Search - a lifeboat probes the water surrounding Clacton Pier (Image: Newsquest)

The Anglia Ruskin University student managed to grab her arm “but another large wave crashed into us and he quickly let go”.

Two of the group managed to get themselves to the shore while three others were rescued by emergency crews, but Sujal remained missing.

Desperate attempts to locate him continued for days until his body was spotted face down in the water by a fisherman three miles away near Jaywick’s Martello Tower on the morning of July 23.

Sujal’s body was recovered by the RNLI and found to be in an “advanced state of decomposition”.

Cordon - police officers closed Pier Gap in Clacton while searches for Sujal Sahu took place (Image: Newsquest)

Probe - an emergency worker on Jaywick beach (Image: Newsquest)

A post-mortem examination at Colchester Hospital determined Sujal’s cause of death to be drowning.

Senior Coroner for Essex Lincoln Brookes said: “It was very hot and there was little wind. I am sure the sea looked very inviting to all of them.

“The family quite rightly ask: ‘Why did it have to be our boy who didn’t make it when everyone else survived?’.”

Mr Brookes concluded: “The findings I’ve made are clear that this death was due to an accident.

“What Mr Sahu intended to do was have a refreshing dip in the sea but sadly and unintentionally this led to his death.”