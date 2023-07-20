The woman was in chest height water with five friends when they were overpowered by a large wave.

She said the group had got into trouble in the water next to Clacton Pier at about 11am on July 19 last year.

“All of a sudden a large, forceful wave hit into us. With the impact of the wave, it pushed all six of us further out into the sea,” she said.

Tragedy - five members of the group managed to escape the water but Sujal Sahu, 21, tragically drowned (Image: Newsquest)

“I instantly noticed that I was not able to touch the ground with my feet.

“It happened so quickly and there was nothing we could have done to stop it."

The woman said she swallowed water and inhaled it through her nose as she fought for her life.

She continued: “The sea was very rough with a series of violent waves continuously crashing over us.

Heartbreaking - Sujal Sahu drowned near Clacton Pier (Image: Family handout)

“I was in such sheer panic, the waves were continuously crashing into us and taking us into the water.

“I was drowning; I couldn’t breath and I genuinely felt I would die.”

The woman was rescued by emergency crews after she was thrown a life ring from the pier.