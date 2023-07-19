The Geordie duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly revealed earlier this year the 20th series of the show, to be released in 2024, would be their "last one for a little while".

The award-winning presenters have said that reaching the “milestone” of 20 series seemed like the “perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath.”

A little update on the next series of #SaturdayNightTakeaway… pic.twitter.com/x2fkTYaBnx — antanddec (@antanddec) May 18, 2023

In May, Ant and Dec said: "The show takes up such a lot of out year, we just feel we need a little bit of a breather.

They added: "The show is going to take a little bit of a rest.

"But before that, we've got the 20th series to plan haven't we?"

Fans were left devastated by the news taking to the comments to share their love for the show.

One fan said: "NO!!!! Now what am I gonna do with my life?!!!"

While another added: "Aw Saturdays won’t be the same without you !"

The hit series has previously taken a pause in 2009 before returning four years later in 2013.

Work on series 20 of Saturday Night Takeaway underway tease Ant and Dec

Taking to social media this afternoon, Ant and Dec revealed work was now underway for the 2024 season of Saturday Night Takeaway.

In a tweet, the Geordie duo said: "Series 20 is officially in the making."

Series 20 is officially in the making 👀 #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/4QOsqrOe07 — antanddec (@antanddec) July 18, 2023

The pair have previously said the series would include "special look-backs" along with some "exciting new items".

Ant and Dec announce Byker Grove re-boot

This news comes just weeks after Ant and Dec revealed Byker Grove, which saw them rise to fame as PJ and Duncan, would be returning to TV screens across the UK.

We hope you’re as psyche(d) as us for this comeback 🥳 #Byker https://t.co/TyX75BAJ2V — antanddec (@antanddec) July 4, 2023

Set in Newcastle, the series followed a group of children who attended a youth club which aired on the BBC from 1989 to 2006.

But after 17 years the show will return with the I'm a Celeb presenters on board as the executive producers and creative consultants of the reboot.

The show will be relaunched under the new name - BYKER.