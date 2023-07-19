When the sad moment comes of needing to bury a recently deceased pet there are certain guidelines that people need to know.

Many people bury pets in their own garden, but if this is improperly done it is possible a £5,000 fine could be issued.

Angela Slater, Gardening Expert at Hayes Garden World, has highlighted all the details around this sort of situation.

You cannot bury a pet in the garden of a property you are renting (Image: Canva)

The rules around burying pets in gardens

Discussing the rule, Ms Slater said: “It is completely understandable that you would want to bury your pet in your garden - it’s private, personal and can be much cheaper.

"But what many don’t know is that you are not permitted to bury a pet if you live in a rented property, as they are technically not your grounds.

"Similarly, avoid burying your pet in a public space as this is illegal.”

They added: “It is advised that the burial shouldn’t be in contact with any water sources and be buried at least three feet deep in light soil to safeguard against scavengers.

"An improperly dug pet burial can land you a fine of up to £5,000.”

If you are not renting or you own a home, then burying a pet in your garden is fine.

Another garden law that could catch people out is a right to privacy and light regarding plants and trees impeding on a neighbour's space.

Pets should not be buried within contact of any water sources (Image: Canva)

Ms Slater said: “High hedges and overgrown trees and shrubs may be a beautiful addition to your garden, but they can risk restricting light into your neighbour's garden.

"If you notice that this is a nuisance for your neighbour, the first port of call is to have a conversation with them to try and find a resolution. If this fails, they may apply for a High Hedge Notice.

"This means that if the hedge meets the criteria, the council has the power to reduce the height of the hedge or even remove it completely.

"If you refuse to allow entry to the land for removal, you could be fined up to £1,000.”