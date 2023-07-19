The DWP has launched its “Invitation to Claim” trial this summer, as it attempts to reach people who are yet to claim Pension Credit.

Pension Credit is worth over £3,500 a year on average and is designed to help with daily living costs for people over State Pension age and on a low income, though you do not need to be in receipt of State Pension to receive it.

The benefit tops up a person’s income to a minimum of £201.05 per week for single pensioners and to £306.85 for couples – or more if a person has a disability or caring responsibilities.

Could someone you know be eligible for #PensionCredit?



They could be missing out on an average of £3,500 per year



Talk to them about checking their eligibility online today at https://t.co/VODVM8kKLC or call 0800 99 1234 pic.twitter.com/tZbkgTxYLp — Department for Work and Pensions (@DWPgovuk) July 17, 2023

Currently, nearly 1.4 million pensioners in Britain receive Pension Credit and take-up is at the highest level since 2010. However, many are still not claiming this extra financial help.

Minister for Pensions Laura Trott MBE said: “We recognise the challenges some pensioners will be facing with the cost of living which is why, alongside driving down inflation, promoting Pension Credit is a priority.

“During the Week of Action, we will be out and about spreading the word – and you can help too. Speak to your older loved ones about Pension Credit and get them to check if they could be eligible for this vital extra support, worth an average of £3,500 per year.”

Martin Lewis, founder of MoneySavingExpert, added: “It’s a tragedy that up to a million low income pensioners who’ve paid into the system for years are missing out on what can be a crucial financial top up.

“And even those only due thruppence from it should still claim as Pension Credit is the key gateway benefit that opens the door to many other entitlements – including the remaining £600 cost of living support, council tax reductions, free TV licences (if age over 75) dental and optical support and more.

“Any single pensioner earning under roughly £220 a week, or pension couple earning under £320 should check online or call the pension credit helpline just in case you may be due.”

Minister for Pensions Laura Trott MBE added: “We recognise the challenges some pensioners will be facing with the cost of living which is why, alongside driving down inflation, promoting Pension Credit is a priority.

“During the Week of Action, we will be out and about spreading the word – and you can help too. Speak to your older loved ones about Pension Credit and get them to check if they could be eligible for this vital extra support, worth an average of £3,500 per year.”

Pension Credit can be claimed by phone and online, ensuring that older people can apply safely and easily, wherever they are.

The online Pension Credit calculator is also on hand to help pensioners check if they’re likely to be eligible and get an estimate of what they may receive. Pension Credit can also be claimed by post.