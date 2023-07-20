There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

Whether you're looking for a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or more, there are usually plenty of options.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Pongo

Pongo (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Four years old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - Black/grey

Pongo came into the care of Danaher Animal Home with his brother Pablo, but they are now looking to be rehomed separately.

He is described as a dog who loves company, and is very affectionate as he "never turns down a fuss from anyone".

Ideally, Pongo could share his new home with another dog, but it would also work for him to be the only dog in a home as long as he gets plenty of opportunities to socialise with other dogs whilst out and about on walks.

Connie

Connie (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Five years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair

Colour - Light brown/grey/white

Connie is a cat who came into the centre through no fault of her own and is now looking for a forever home.

She is described as a "very sweet" cat who "really enjoys having people around her".

Connie could go into a home with another friendly cat but introductions would need to be slow, starting them off in separate rooms and switching their blankets so they can get used to each other's scents.

Sage and Parsley

Sage and Parsley (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Two months old

Breed - English Mix

Colour - White

Sage and Parsley came into the care of Danaher Animal Home after being abandoned and left to fend for themselves.

Despite this experience, they are quite confident around people, and love being in people's arms for cuddles.

They are stated as being suitable for first-time owners and families with children.

Charlie

Charlie (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Three years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black and white

Charlie arrived in the care of the RSPCA as a stray with cat flu and a facial/eye injury.

He received hospital treatment as an inpatient until he was moved into foster care some weeks ago, and is now looking for a new home.

Charlie is described as having a "really fun, cheeky personality" and is quite vocal too.

He would benefit from a home with access to the outdoors (after the settling-in period of a few weeks).