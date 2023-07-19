Partners on the Naze Management Board, which includes Tendring Council and is chaired by the authority’s chief executive Ian Davidson, are looking at ways to slow or halt coastal erosion around the Naze, which is a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Work has recently been completed to install a number of stone-filled gabions to protect eroding flood defences at the north-east corner of the Naze.

The work was led by local landowner David Eagle, with the support of Tendring Council which funded the stones.

Meanwhile future projects being developed include reinstating protection currently provided by the wall at Stone Point – led by the Environment Agency, which could use an innovative textile bag method.

A further scheme is looking at adding more sand to the shoreline at key locations to change erosion and deposit patterns.

Local efforts to plan and fund replacement of the Tamarisk Wall defence, to protect the Walton channel, are well-developed and are now awaiting the issue of a licence from the Marine Management Organisation.

Mike Bush, the council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “The complex and sometimes competing natural forces around the Naze are what make it so special, and mean any response needs to bring together everyone committed to protecting it.

“The Naze is so important – for wildlife, natural and human history, for local infrastructure – and so I am pleased there has been such progress in protecting it.

“All partners on the Naze Management Board play a role in supporting the protecting the Naze, the Essex Wildlife Trust Visitor Centre and the Naze Tower, which are amazing and well-loved facilities surrounded by and celebrating fantastic flora and fauna.”

The Naze is famous for its clay cliffs, and limited erosion is important to provide habitat for a number of species, along with the exposure of fossils.

However erosion is occurring at an increasing pace and if left unchecked there is the risk of local infrastructure being lost, as well as changed tidal and river flows which could affect the internationally-important habitat.

Previous coastal defence schemes include the multi-million pound Crag Walk rock revetment to the south, which was completed in 2011.