An entire episode of Susan Calman’s Grand Week By the Sea will show her trying out some of Clacton’s most popular attractions.

The Scottish comedian and TV presenter’s show sees her spend time at a number of other top UK seaside resorts such as St Ives, Great Yarmouth and Brighton.

The new series will kick off in Clacton where she was joined by fellow comedian Nina Wadia.

It sees them try out the Clacton ferris wheel, visit an arcade and enjoy a trip to Clacton Pier.

During the show Nadia reminisced about her first trip to Clacton as a teenager.

The pair also took on the dodgems and enjoyed a game of lawn bowls.

Susan Calman and Nina Wadia at Clacton Pier for filming (Image: Clacton Pier)

Nigel Brown, Clacton Pier communications manager, said he had been contacted by TV researchers six weeks before the visit.

He said Susan stayed for a couple of days, including one full day spent at the Pier itself.

He added: “She was really nice, really good fun, very bubbly. We had quite a good laugh. I was with her all day on the pier.

“She seemed to have a lot of fun, especially with Nina. She seemed like an all-around nice person.”

Susan did an interview with Nigel about the pier’s history as well as play games in the arcades.

She joined a member of staff at the pier to make candyfloss.

Susan also visited Westcliff Theatre where she was treated to a preview of the summer show and met Norman Jacobs, chairman of the trust.

Nigel added: “We were delighted to be involved in the programme. We’d seen previous ones and hoped she’d come to Clacton.

“We couldn’t get her on rollercoaster – we tried, but she wasn’t up to it.

“She had a little go on the go-karts just before she left.

“It was a little bit chilly, but the sun did come out.

“[Susan] was really good meeting customers – always had time to have selfies and to chat to people.

“It was a pleasure having her at the pier, really.”

The episode of Susan Calman’s Grand Week By the Sea featuring Clacton airs on Channel 5 on Friday, July 28 at 8pm.