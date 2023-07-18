During a raid, the town’s community police officers seized 143 cannabis plants and growing equipment, with the plants set to be destroyed.

Olsi Muneka, 24, of Ottershaw Way, Clacton was arrested yesterday, July 17.

Muneka was subsequently charged with the production of cannabis and appeared before Chelmsford magistrates this morning.

They remanded him in custody pending the next court hearing.

He is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on August 15.

Tendring community policing inspector Aaron Homatopoulos said: “We have prevented a significant amount of cannabis from reaching the streets of Tendring.

“The trade in illegal drugs, no matter what class they are, is often associated with violence and other serious crimes, which cause untold harm both to vulnerable people and to our communities.

“But we can’t do these warrants without the help of the public.

“So, please, if you have any information about drugs or drug dealing in your area, tell us. Don’t assume we already know.

“Car number plates, names, CCTV and doorbell images are particularly helpful, but any information related to crime and criminal activity may be useful to us.”

To report a crime, visit essex.police.uk/ro.

Alternatively, ring 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.