Known as a torc, which is a neck ornament made up of twisted metal, the piece of jewellery is the first discovery of its kind in Essex for more than 30 years.

It is believed to date back to the Bronze Age, a period of history spanning 1300BC to 1100BC when early human civilizations started using metals to forge tools and weapons.

Gold from the Bronze Age is rarely found in Britain, let alone Essex, with Colchester Museums curating only eight objects of Bronze Age gold in its collection.

One such exhibit includes the Sheepen Cauldron which dates back to a similar period, and is currently on display at Colchester Castle.

Unlike the Sheepen Cauldron, however, the torc will have had less of a practical usage and is likely to have been worn around the neck of a wealthy and powerful individual.

It is not known exactly why the torc was buried, or indeed why it was buried in a field near the River Stour; but despite the fact it is thousands of years old, it is said by experts to be remarkably preserved.

Michelle Burrows, Colchester Council’s portfolio holder for leisure, culture and heritage, said there are hopes Colchester Museums will be able to store the torc in its own collections.

She said: “Colchester Museums hope to acquire the new find, as it would make an important contribution to the collection, expanding our knowledge of Bronze Age Essex and the smiths who made these incredible objects.”

With a coroner having declared the torc as treasure – meaning it is the property of the crown – the golden neck ornament will go on display to the public because it is of exceptional archaeological, historical and cultural importance.

Until earlier this year, any newly discovered artefact of exceptional importance could be declared treasure if it is more than 300 years old; but a new law passed in February means an artefact which is more than 200 years old, so long as it meets the relevant criteria, can also be declared as treasure.