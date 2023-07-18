The first of five displays will take place at the end of the attraction on Saturday night around 9pm, subject to darkness.

There will be further events on Saturdays on July 29, August 5, 12, 19 as part of the pier’s largest-ever annual programme.

Pier director Billy Ball said that the idea of fireworks for the summer holidays was introduced a couple of years ago.

“It has proved very popular with residents able to watch them each week and thousands of visitors having the chance to see them whenever they come to Clacton,” he added.

“We put the displays on with the assistance of Dynamic Fireworks of Colchester and this year they are in association with Year of the Pier 2023.”

In addition, there will be further extravaganzas on Thursday, August 24, as part of the Clacton Airshow and three days later on Sunday, August 27.

The final one of the year will take place on November 4 to celebrate Guy Fawkes.