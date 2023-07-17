GREATER Anglia has warned its services may be delayed due to a line-side fire in Colchester.
Trains are running at a reduced speed on all lines through Colchester as firefighters deal with the incident.
Smoke from the fire is causing “low visibility” for trains travelling through the area.
A Greater Anglia spokesman said: “Train services running through this station may be delayed or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice.
“Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption.”
