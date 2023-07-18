Chief Constable of Essex Police Ben-Julian Harrington said he wants to ensure the north east Essex coast “thrives” over the summer holidays.

But he insisted “there is no box of cops” the force has access to during the warmer months to deal with an influx of people visiting Clacton and Frinton.

“There is never any more police, it is always about making priorities,” he said. “There is no box of cops that we open up.

Reassurance - anti-social behaviour in coastal towns such as Clacton will be assessed by Essex Police (Image: Newsquest)

“Especially in Clacton and Frinton, we see a large population go there over the summer for their holidays.

“We do want people to come to those places and for them to thrive, so we have to make sure it is well looked after.”

Mr Harrington said he looks to prioritise the deployment of officers accordingly and that the strategy is “having an effect”.

He stressed partnership work with Tendring Council and other organisations help to make the county’s coastline a safe place to be.