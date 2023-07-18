The district has maintained all four of its Green Flags for open spaces at Clacton Seafront Gardens, Weeley Crematorium and Gardens, Cliff Park in Dovercourt and Crescent Gardens in Frinton.

Mick Barry, Tendring Council cabinet member for leisure and public realm, said the awards were a testament to the hard work of council staff and volunteers in maintaining the areas to such a high standard.

“All of our parks and gardens, not just these four, look fantastic and that is thanks to the incredible work in all weathers of our horticultural teams, and many volunteers who are passionate about their local area too,” Mr Barry said.

“I am pleased for them that Keep Britain Tidy has rewarded their efforts with these four prestigious Green Flags – which recognises not only how beautiful a place is, but also the behind-the-scenes and community efforts too.”

Clacton Seafront Gardens won its first Green Flag in 2009, with Frinton’s Crescent Gardens joining it the next year.

Weeley Crematorium’s grounds first received a Green Flag in 2013, while Cliff Park got its first Green Flag in 2016.

Awarded by Keep Britain Tidy, the Green Flag scheme assess not only the visual aspects of a site, such as its beauty, horticulture and cleanliness, but also community involvement, access and management, and are a sign of quality.

Paul Todd, of Keep Britain Tidy, said: “These are vital green spaces for the community in Tendring, bringing people together and providing opportunities to lead healthy lifestyles."