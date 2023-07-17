Hills Building Group has gifted the property to Market Field School, next door to which it is currently constructing 63 homes.

The respite home, valued at £500,000, will enable children to stay over night under supervised care and allow parents some much needed rest at home.

It will also provide children with focussed learning opportunities from the teachers staying with them, including the ability to learn new domestic skills such as cooking, as well as how to look after the house.

Jonathan Hills, managing director of the Hills Building Group, handed the keys to school chief executive Gary Smith on Friday.

Mr Hills said: “It’s often difficult to balance who should get what when it comes to our discretionary community budget.

“On this occasion it was very easy.

“We went to see Gary and he showed us what he has achieved at the school.

“The school is a brilliantly led and proactive organisation, and Gary is the driving force behind that.

“He contacted us very early on in our planning process and requested our help with the school need for respite accommodation.

“His enthusiasm is infectious, and we decided to allocate him our entire discretionary community budget and build him his house.

“The gifting of the house is completely aside from any planning or legal obligation.

“We are simply inspired by Gary and what he has achieved with the school and wanted to help him where we could.”

Former headteacher Gary Smith, who is now chief executive of the school’s trust, welcomed the generous donation.

“I am delighted to receive the help from Hills and thrilled to be receiving what was promised so quickly,” he said.

“This will greatly enhance the school not only for the children but also for the parents.

“They have delivered on their promise and I am thrilled.”