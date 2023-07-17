Officers from Essex Police’s Clacton community policing team arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of cannabis production at a property in Ottershaw Way this morning.

More than 200 plants worth thousands of pounds were found in the property and will be destroyed.

It comes less than three weeks after a similar drugs raid in Tiptree.

Insp Aaron Homatopoulous urged anyone with information about drug dealing to come forward.

He said: “We have prevented a significant amount of cannabis from reaching the streets of Tendring.

“The trade in illegal drugs, no matter what class they are, is often associated with violence and other serious crimes, which cause untold harm both to vulnerable people and to our communities.

“But we can’t do these warrants without the help of the public. So, please, if you have any information about drugs or drug dealing in your area, tell us. Don’t assume we already know.

“Car number plates, names, CCTV and doorbell images are particularly helpful, but any information related to crime and criminal activity may be useful to us.”

Seized - more than 200 cannabis plants were discovered (Image: Essex Police)

If you believe someone is involved in drugs or other criminal activity you can contact Essex Police at essex.police.uk or by calling 101. If a crime is in progress, always ring 999.