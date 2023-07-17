A PERSON fishing on a kayak sparked an emergency response from a lifeboat crew after they were mistaken for a paddler in difficulty.
Clacton RNLI launched its D-Class inshore lifeboat shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday after the station received reports of a person in “possible difficulties” on an inflatable.
Upon arrival to the scene near Jaywick, the crew found a person “well and OK” fishing on a kayak.
Communications with the Coastguard found the kayak was the one reported by a concerned bystander and the crew stood down.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here