Clacton RNLI launched its D-Class inshore lifeboat shortly after 4.30pm on Saturday after the station received reports of a person in “possible difficulties” on an inflatable.

Upon arrival to the scene near Jaywick, the crew found a person “well and OK” fishing on a kayak.

Communications with the Coastguard found the kayak was the one reported by a concerned bystander and the crew stood down.