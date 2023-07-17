The Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor, 77, who has won plaudits for his role of Logan Roy in the hit HBO series Succession, joined the Frinton Summer Theatre audience at the McGrigor Hall Theatre on Saturday.

His son Alan Cox was starring in the production as the unorthodox speech therapist Lionel Logue, who coached King George VI to overcome his fear of public speaking.

Frinton Lawn Tennis Club chairman and TalkTV presenter James Max, who met up with Alan and Brian, said the veteran actor was blown away by the summer theatre.

"Brian loved it," he said.

"He said how important repertory theatre was for bringing on new talent and spoke of the high quality of the production.

"For me, it was lovely to see him and Alan again.

"Alan and I were best of friends at school and I spent a lot of time at their house."