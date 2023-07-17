More rail strikes are set to impact train journeys this July as two unions announce strike action.

It comes as the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union (RMT) shared they would be taking action over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.

Whilst the ASLEF Union, which represents train drivers will not be taking direct strike action, they will be taking an overtime ban which is still expected to create mass disruption.

It’s expected that hundreds of trains will be cancelled impacting many travellers who are being encouraged to be prepared.

So you don’t get out by the strike days, we’ve got all the information on when they will be taking place and the companies affected.

The RMT strikes will be taking place on the following dates:

Thursday, July 20

Saturday, July 22

Saturday, July 29

Aslef union members will have an overtime ban on the following days:

Monday, July 17

Tuesday, July 18

Wednesday, July 19

Thursday, July 20

Friday, July 21

Saturday, July 22

What train companies are affected by the train strikes?





The following train companies will be taking affected by the strikes:

Avanti West Coast

C2C

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Greater Anglia

Great Western Railway

Govia Thameslink Railway

LNER

Northern Trains

Southeastern

South Western Railway

Transpennine Express

West Midlands Railway

Advice to travellers affected by train strikes

The National Rail has shared advice for travellers that are set to be affected by the rail strikes, as they encourage you to check before you travel.

Sharing: “You can now check your journey for the strike dates of 20 and 22 July using the National Rail Enquiries Journey Planner.”

Adding: “For those train operators who are running "action short of a strike" amended timetables from 17 to 22 July, you can now check your journey up to and including Saturday 22 July.”