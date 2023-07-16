The white transit van containing tools was reported stolen shortly after 10.40am on Saturday, July 15, from Kings Parade in Holland.

A marked police vehicle, searching the area, was hit by the stolen white van as it travelled along Hall Lane at around 11am.

The white van is believed to have deliberately hit the police car twice.

It failed to stop and was last seen heading towards Walton High Street.

Thankfully, three police officers in the vehicle were uninjured.

A spokesman from Essex Police said: "We have arrested a second man on suspicion of handling stolen goods and he has been released pending further enquiries.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

"Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

"Alternatively, you can call us on 101.

"In an emergency always call 999.

"If you would like to make an anonymous report, you can contact independent charity on Twitter at @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

"Please quote incident 422 of July 15 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."