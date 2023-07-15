A CLACTON road is temporarily closed in both directions following a vehicle accident.
St Osyth Road at the junction of Pier Avenue near Lidl in Clacton has been temporarily closed off after a vehicle accident.
Police cars were spotted at the scene.
NEW - Clacton – Reports of an accident on St Osyth Road at the junction of Pier Avenue near Lidl. Both roads are temporarily closed, police are at the scene— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) July 15, 2023
Essex Police and emergency services were contacted for more information.
Drivers are urged to take alternative routes as traffic builds up.
