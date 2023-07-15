St Osyth Road at the junction of Pier Avenue near Lidl in Clacton has been temporarily closed off after a vehicle accident.

Police cars were spotted at the scene.

NEW - Clacton – Reports of an accident on St Osyth Road at the junction of Pier Avenue near Lidl. Both roads are temporarily closed, police are at the scene — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) July 15, 2023

Essex Police and emergency services were contacted for more information.

Drivers are urged to take alternative routes as traffic builds up.

