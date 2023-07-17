Great Clacton Church of England School recently received national beacon status from the Tree Council, an educational programme for schools to help develop pupils’ knowledge skills and tools they need to save the environment.

The school was awarded beacon status after it pupils planted five orchard trees and created a wildflower meadow.

Emma Sweeney, forest school and outdoor learning lead at Great Clacton Church of England School said she was proud to see everyone’s efforts recognised.

She said: “The children have worked hard to create this new area.

“The children have learnt a lot about planting and caring for trees and have started to develop a connection with the natural environment.”

The national beacon status means the school will benefit from accessing in-school workshops, partnerships with other beacon schools, and free wildlife cameras.

CEO of the Vine Schools Trust, Emma Wigmore, said: “This is great news for the school who are leading by example through their commitment forest school learning.”