SWEAT off the unhealthy BBQ foods and run around some of the most breathtaking and picturesque spots across Essex this summer.

A list has been compiled of the five best places across the region to go for a parkrun.

Basildon parkrun

  • Five-kilometre course
  • Located in Northlands Park
  • Every Saturday
  • Starts to the left of the cafe
  • Three laps
  • The run is on a mixture of tarmacked, trail and grass paths

Colchester Castle parkrun

  • Five-kilometre course
  • Located in Castle Park
  • Every Saturday
  • Starts and finishes at the bandstand
  • Two laps
  • The run is on fully tarmacked paths

Clacton seafront parkrun

  • Five-kilometre course
  • Located on Clacton seafront
  • Every Saturday
  • Starts at the top promenade to the north of Greensward Cafe
  • Three laps
  • The run is on fully tarmacked paths

Hockley Woods parkrun

  • Five-kilometre course
  • Located in Hockley Woods
  • Every Saturday
  • Starts a short walk down the main path (less than a minute from the car park)
  • Two laps
  • The run is on a mixture of trail and woodland paths

Mersea Island parkrun

  • Five-kilometre course
  • Located on Cudmore Grove, East Mersea
  • Every Saturday
  • Starts adjacent to the car park
  • Two-and-a-half laps
  • The run is on a mixture of grass, gravel, trail and tarmacked paths, and beach