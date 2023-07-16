SWEAT off the unhealthy BBQ foods and run around some of the most breathtaking and picturesque spots across Essex this summer.
A list has been compiled of the five best places across the region to go for a parkrun.
Basildon parkrun
- Five-kilometre course
- Located in Northlands Park
- Every Saturday
- Starts to the left of the cafe
- Three laps
- The run is on a mixture of tarmacked, trail and grass paths
Colchester Castle parkrun
- Five-kilometre course
- Located in Castle Park
- Every Saturday
- Starts and finishes at the bandstand
- Two laps
- The run is on fully tarmacked paths
Clacton seafront parkrun
- Five-kilometre course
- Located on Clacton seafront
- Every Saturday
- Starts at the top promenade to the north of Greensward Cafe
- Three laps
- The run is on fully tarmacked paths
Hockley Woods parkrun
- Five-kilometre course
- Located in Hockley Woods
- Every Saturday
- Starts a short walk down the main path (less than a minute from the car park)
- Two laps
- The run is on a mixture of trail and woodland paths
Mersea Island parkrun
- Five-kilometre course
- Located on Cudmore Grove, East Mersea
- Every Saturday
- Starts adjacent to the car park
- Two-and-a-half laps
- The run is on a mixture of grass, gravel, trail and tarmacked paths, and beach
