The vacant site, which covers more than one acre, is in Chestnut Way, Brightlingsea.

It could be the perfect investment for anyone looking to break into the care home sector, as planning officers at Tendring Council approved proposals for a two-storey residential care home to be constructed on the site in July last year.

If the proposals go ahead as planned, the development would include 64 en-suite bedrooms, five dining rooms, a hair salon, and 28 parking spaces for staff and residents.

As the care home expands, a proposed loft area could also be used for additional space should the need arise.

The property is situated within a ten minute walk to the town centre, which hosts a number of local pubs and restaurants and retailers such as Tesco Express and Boots Pharmacy

The site was formerly home to a care home called Well House which was closed down by Essex County Care permanently in 2018 before being demolished.

It is understood “excessively high” energy costs contributed to the decision, as well as the need to spending £2 million on modernising the building.

London-based commercial estate agent Blue Alpine has listed the land for sale for a hefty £3 million.