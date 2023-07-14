The Tendring Council facilities have been awarded The Safer Parking Award Scheme Park Mark from the British Parking Association.

A sign of safety, it means each car park has passed an assessment relating to the quality of lighting, cleanliness, security measures and quality management.

Car parks which have received the award in the 2023 phase one review are: Elm Grove and Agate Road in Clacton; Ipswich Road in Holland-on-Sea; Jaywick Sands Beach; Tower Street, Brightlingsea; The Quay and Wellington Road, Harwich; and Walton-on-the-Naze’s High Street and Church Road sites.

Mick Barry, cabinet member responsible for car parks, said the awards recognised the high quality of the amenities.

“A Park Mark award means motorists can feel confident in using our car parks, knowing they are well looked after; which you would expect from TDC facilities,” Mr Barry said.

“These British Parking Association awards are worthy recognition of that quality, and my thanks go to our parking services team for their continued dedicated efforts to maintain these high standards.

“Car parks are often the first port of call for visitors to our Essex Sunshine Coast, so it is important that we keep them looking nice, tidy, and well-maintained.”