The Lufthansa airline is offering 11 flights for travellers from Stansted looking to experience the world-famous German Oktoberfest.

Flights are scheduled to run from September 15 until October 1 and those booking early can take advantage of fares as low as £124 return.

The outbound service from Stansted will depart at 7.55pm and arrive in Munich at 10.45pm.

Simon Gorrighan, the aviation director at Stansted, said: "People from London and the East of England can now jet out from their local airport to enjoy a unique and memorable Oktoberfest experience.

"There is no doubt these flights will be extremely popular, so I would suggest booking in advance in order to get the best fares."

Heinrich Lange, a senior director of sales in Northern Europe for Lufthansa Airlines, said: "Oktoberfest in Munich enjoys popularity worldwide, especially in Great Britain.

"Visitors from the United Kingdom are among the top nationalities at this festival.

"Lufthansa is responding to this local demand by offering special nonstop flights to reach the Bavarian capital quickly and easily.

"The departure from London Stansted is particularly interesting for all Oktoberfest fans travelling from the East of England and North London."

Oktoberfest is the world's largest Volksfest, featuring a beer festival and a travelling carnival.

Over six million people attend the festivities every year, making it the world's largest public festival.

It has been held since 1810 and starts with the ceremonial opening of beer tapping and a traditional costume parade.

This year's festival runs from September 16 to October 3 and offers visitors a chance to experience the local Bavarian culture, enjoy traditional foods, listen to live music, and, of course, sample the region's famous beers.

To book tickets for the return flights to Germany or for more information about the festival and travel, visit Lufthansa.com.