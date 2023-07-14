Police officers, firefighters, and paramedics are currently at the scene of an two-vehicle smash in Kirby Road in Walton.

The shocking incident is understood to have involved a car and a school coach carrying pupils from a Chelmsford school.

Read more:

The driver of an overturned Fiat Punto has been taken to hospital and the road is currently closed to allow vehicle recovery.

Thankfully, none of the pupils have been injured and the school has been informed and is making arrangements to collect pupils from the scene.

A spokesman from Essex Police said: "If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

"Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

"Alternatively, you can call us on 101.

"In an emergency always call 999.

"If you would like to make an anonymous report, you can contact independent charity on Twitter at @CrimestoppersUK, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

"Please quote incident 391 of 14 July when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible."