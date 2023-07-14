Clacton-on-Sea Sands Baby Loss Support Group will hold its Family Beach Day and Picnic in Clacton on August 5th from 11am to 4pm.

The non-profit organisation was established by Maria Gormley, whose daughter Laura was stillborn at 36 weeks.

The group aims to assist and provide guidance to individuals who have experienced the loss of a baby.

The event will take place at the CVST Beach Hut, the Parma Violet, just past the Toby Carvery.

Families who are part of the group, as well as anyone who has experienced the loss of a baby at any time, are invited to attend.

The event aims to provide a chance for families to meet and connect with others who have gone through a similar loss.

It also offers an opportunity for children to play and create fond memories at the beach, with youngsters being given pots of bubbles, beach-themed stickers, mini bags of sweets, fruit bags, bananas, and small bottles of water.

There will also be flags and windmills available for building sandcastles.

In support of the Family Beach Day and Picnic, there will be a free draw entry for every family which attends.

The prizes include a voucher for a family of four to enjoy a free game of bowling at Clacton Pier, a sweet and chocolate hamper, and two children's pamper hampers.

To find more information visit facebook.com/ClactononSeaSands.