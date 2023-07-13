Stephen Graham, a 34-year-old man from Colchester, was last seen in the area of Colchester Hospital shortly before 8pm this evening, July 13.

Read more:

He is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of large build, with blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and black jogging bottoms.

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

A spokesman from Essex Police said: "We are worried about him and need to make sure he's ok.

"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call 999, quoting incident number 1331 of July 13."