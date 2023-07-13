POLICE are appealing for the public’s help to find a 34-year-old man from Colchester.
Stephen Graham, a 34-year-old man from Colchester, was last seen in the area of Colchester Hospital shortly before 8pm this evening, July 13.
He is described as white, 5ft 5ins tall, of large build, with blonde hair.
He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and black jogging bottoms.
A spokesman from Essex Police said: "We are worried about him and need to make sure he's ok.
"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should call 999, quoting incident number 1331 of July 13."
