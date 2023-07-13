DRIVERS are facing delays as a broken-down vehicle causes delays and queues a busy stretch of the A12.
The northbound stretch of A12 is facing 'severe delays' following reports of a broken-down vehicle.
The exit slip at Junction 27 to Spring Lane has been partially blocked by a broken-down car.
A12 Northbound – Exit slip road at J27 (Spring Lane/A133) partially blocked with a broken down car.— Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) July 13, 2023
The traffic started to build up at around 7.30pm.
Drivers are urged to take alternative routes.
