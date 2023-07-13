The northbound stretch of A12 is facing 'severe delays' following reports of a broken-down vehicle.

The exit slip at Junction 27 to Spring Lane has been partially blocked by a broken-down car.

A12 Northbound – Exit slip road at J27 (Spring Lane/A133) partially blocked with a broken down car. — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) July 13, 2023

The traffic started to build up at around 7.30pm.

Drivers are urged to take alternative routes.