Neil Stock, the owner of the Harlequin, a company in Little Bromley, produced belts and buttons for the film which comes out on Friday.

Based on the Mattel doll, the Barbie movie follows Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s Barbie and Ken as they leave Barbie Land and travel to the real world.

The film features multiple actors playing Barbie and Ken.

Over 25 years Harlequin has built a reputation for creating bespoke accessories for a diverse range of productions, including film, TV, theatre, and opera.

Maker - Harlequin created accessories for the upcoming live-action Barbie movie (Image: Harlequin)

He said Harlequin has created 24 belts 'in as many shades of pink as you can imagine'.

Mr Stock also confirmed that the staff members made a number of bespoke buttons for the movie.

Read more:

Mr Stock said: "We have been making bespoke accessories for productions for many years and most of the time we have no idea where the items are going to appear.

"For example, we made all the fabric-covered buttons for Downton Abbey and lots of belts and buttons for The Crown.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie arrive for the European premiere of Barbie at Cineworld Leicester Square in London (Image: PA)

"We have also made many items that have been worn by senior members of the royal family, and it is always exciting to see our humble little products playing a role on such a grand stage."

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

Belts - Harlequin has created 24 belts 'in as many shades of pink as you can imagine' (Image: Harlequin)

Speaking about their involvement in the forthcoming live-action Barbie film, Mr Stock expressed his pride in the company's long-standing history and dedicated staff.

Other Barbie cast members inlcude Issa Rae, America Ferrera, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa and Dua Lipa.

Director Greta Gerwig said she aimed to create something “anarchic and wild and completely bananas” while writing the script of the highly anticipated Barbie movie.

The main trailer for the film sees Barbie living a perfect life until things start to go wrong, including losing the ability to glide down from her roof and finding her signature arched feet have fallen flat.

It will be released in UK cinemas on Friday, July 21.