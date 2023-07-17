Strikes will take place on Thursday July 20, Saturday July 22, and Saturday July 29.

Trains will operate at a reduced service on strike days, and services the following day will also start later.

Greater Anglia has said the first strike day taking place next Thursday will see Colchester to London trains run from about 7am onwards, as opposed to 4.43am.

The final train from London to Colchester, which normally runs at 12.46am, will run from about 10pm.

A full strike timetable will be released next week.