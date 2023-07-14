Rapper and grime artist Big Zuu was in Halstead filming for the latest series of his show, Big Zuu’s Big Eats.

Starring Big Zuu himself along with friends Tubsey and Hyder, in each episode they meet a celebrity and discuss memorable and favourite foods.

Following this, the trio then cook a meal for the celebrity.

Trio - Hyder, Tubsey and Big Zuu during filming on a previous episode on the Isle of Man (Image: BBC/UKTV/Multitude Media)

So far Jimmy Carr, Maya Jama, Johnny Vegas and Mel B are just some of the big names to feature on the show during its first three seasons.

In May, it was confirmed Big Zuu's Big Eats would return with a fourth series later this year.

As part of the filming for the new series, the show came to Halstead, and was spotted filming in the town’s MEOW Cat Café and the Empire Theatre.

Rebecca White, owner of the Cat Café, said: "The producer popped in to see us and explained that their hosts really liked cats and wanted to do a scene of them relaxing with them. They explained they were only filming the show down the road.

"The cats love any and all attention they can get, they were quite naughty and kept trying to climb on the guys who had the cameras while they were filming so it had to be redone a few times.

"Luckily we managed to reschedule pretty much everyone who had been booked for that slot so there was still plenty of space for everybody to move around.

"I’m proud that they chose to film with us and spend some time with the cats."

The film crew shooting for the show inside the cat café (Image: Public)

It has since been revealed the bulk of filming took place at the town's Empire Theatre.

A spokesman for the Empire said: “We were contacted by the BBC as they were looking for a cinema location for the episode.

“They were filming involves a comedienne who loves cinema food.

“We didn’t need asking twice and given the fantastic illustrious history of the Empire, the building with its old grandeur retro style more than fitted the bill.

“It’s more than time this beautiful historic building got the attention it deserves and recognition of the role it plays in community matters by making culture and inclusivity accessible to all.”

BIG VISIT: Big Zuu with some of the staff at Halstead's Empire Theatre (Image: N/A)

They continued: “The crew met with some of our volunteers before filming in the auditorium.

“They also took the opportunity to engage in some friendly banter with the front-of-house staff.

“Our volunteers were put at ease throughout the entire recording, and they were all so amazingly friendly bringing lots of energy.

“Filming also coincided with the Halstead Community Choirs rehearsal and Big Zuu took the opportunity to listen and dance to fantastic songs being sung.

“Needless to say, he was very impressed with the vocal talents.”

The new series of Big Zuu’s Big Eats will hit screens late this year, with the comedienne yet to be revealed.