Latimer, the development arm of Clarion Housing Group, reached out to young people from Colchester and Tendring to hear their ideas for spaces which could be incorporated into their design plans for a new 7,500-home garden community on the border of the two districts.

Pupils from Year 3 to Year 11 took part in workshops where they were able to create an architectural brief, design them, and then bring their ideas to life with models.

The models, which are themed around land, sky, and water, respond to different ideas set independently by the students including youth spaces, connection with water and natural landscapes, sustainable materiality, social amenities, and community spaces.

Project director Russ Edwards said: “It is vital that the voices of young people are heard through our engagement work as we develop our plans – after all, it will be them, their children and grandchildren who will inherit and live in this new community.

“They have some great ideas and have really thought about the needs of the community.”

The models are being exhibited at One Colchester Community Hub, in Long Wyre Street, Colchester, until Friday.