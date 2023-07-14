These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, July 14 to Sunday, July 16.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, July 14 in Essex?





A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 12 for reconstruction/renewal works from 8 pm to 5 am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way at Junction 25 there will be a carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads from 9 pm on Friday to 5 am Monday (July 17).

Finally, there will be a Southbound way carriageway closure for barrier/fence safety repair works from Junction 29 to 27 from 9 pm to 5 am.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed for maintenance works from 11 pm to 6 am.

M25

There are no closures listed on the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, July 15 in Essex?

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 12 for reconstruction/renewal works from 8 pm to 5 am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way at Junction 25 there will be a carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads from 9 pm on Friday to 5 am Monday (July 17).

Dartford Crossing

No closures are listed for the Dartford Crossing on this day.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way between Junction 28 and 26, lanes four, three and two will be shut leading to a full carriageway closure between 10 pm and 6 am.

Additionally, on the clockwise way between Junction 25 and 26 there will be an entry slip road and carriageway closure for tunnel inspection works from the same time.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, July 16 in Essex?





A12

On the Northbound way at Junction 25, there will be a carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip roads from 9 pm on Friday to 5 am Monday (July 17).

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way will be closed for maintenance works from 10 pm to 5 am.

M25

On the clockwise way between Junction 25 and 26, there will be an entry slip road and carriageway closure for tunnel inspection works from 10.30 pm to 5.30 am.