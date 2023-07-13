Alison Reid’s flawless adaptation of David Seidler’s critically acclaimed script – which was turned into a blockbuster and star-studded West End play – is pitch-perfect and much funnier and lighter than its film and stage predecessors.

The transition to the smaller stage gave this well-thumbed story a more intimate feel, as the commanding presence of the actors bought a regally moving tale to life.

The relationship between the stuttering Duke of York, Bertie (Duncan Wilkins), and whimsical speech therapist, Lionel (Alan Cox), shone through, with both actors bringing a humorous quality to what is an account of a man overcoming crippling fear bought on from past experiences.

The connection between the two highlighted lessons we can all take in coping with self-doubt and troubling times through friendship and laughter.

Clive Brill was equally adept in handling the often-tricky role of portraying the enigmatic Winston Churchill on stage.

This emotionally-charged, funny and intimate evening as a much-loved story unfolded in an ambient setting and created the perfect start to Frinton’s Summer Theatre run of must-see shows.

The King’s Speech runs until Saturday, July 15 – featuring both matinee and evening shows at 2.30pm and 7.30pm respectively.

Tickets are reasonably priced between £20 - £25, when compared to the expense of heading up to London for a West End performance, with the quality of performance on equal par.

The extensive McGrigor Hall programme also features shows including Barefoot in the Park, Folk, The Ladykillers, Bette & Joan and Don’t Dress for Dinner, each showcasing throughout the summer on five-day runs.