Year 10 and 12 pupils from Harwich and Dovercourt High School, the Colne Community School and College, and Clacton Coastal Academy attended ‘The Sky’s the Limit’ event last week.

Organised by the Tendring Education Strategic Board (TESB) and held at the West Cliff Theatre, Clacton, the event saw a number of workshops and speaker sessions introducing students to career pathways across a number of sectors – including finance, the arts, medicine and policing.

As well as inspiring the young people, the event provided practical information about different routes into professions and how to follow them.

Gina Placey, cabinet member for partnerships at Tendring Council, welcomed students at the event.

“A key priority for everyone involved is to open the eyes and raise the aspirations of young people in our district, showing them that the sky really is the limit and they can achieve anything if they put their mind to it,” she said.

“My thanks go to the Tendring Education Strategic Board, especially Robin Hobard from Essex County Council for organising this event, and also thanks to all the partners – especially the speakers – for their support in making it happen.”

The event was supported by Tendring Council, Essex County Council, Anglia Ruskin University, HSBC and Mercury Theatre, with funding and material from Make Happen.