Staff and governors at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, in The Drive, said they were delighted to receive confirmation that the school has retained its ‘good’ rating following an inspection by the education watchdog.

Inspectors published their findings this week following their inspection last month.

During the visit to the school, which they described as “a school full of happiness”, inspectors were impressed by its many strengths.

The inspectors cited that pupils and staff “enjoy being members of this tight-knit community where every child is cherished’’.

Key strengths include the high priority at the school for an ambitious curriculum and wider holistic development.

“Leaders have designed a curriculum which is broad and ambitious," it said.

"Pupils’ holistic development is a priority. Pupils are of a view that school is fun as well as challenging.’’

Headteacher Rebecca Maguire praised the effort and dedication of all the staff at the school.

“We are blessed with truly wonderful pupils, a highly supportive parent body and committed staff and governors," she said.

"We’re a small school but that helps make us very special, we know our pupils very well and have big ambition for everyone.

"It’s a proud moment to be acknowledged as a good school which is full of happiness."

St Joseph’s said that welcomes tours from prospective pupils and parents from all faiths or no faith and still has places available for the new September reception intake

“Come and see what makes us special," Mrs Maguire added.